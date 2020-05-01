MHT-CET 2020: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHCET) Cell has announced that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) 2020 will be postponed due to the ongoing lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - MHT-CET 2020-21: Exam Dates Announced, See on cetcell.mahacet.org

In a notice on its official website mahacet. org, the cell also advised the candidates to not believe in any ‘fake news’ or rumours.

The exam, notably, was scheduled to be conducted from April 13-23. A new datesheet will be released soon.

The notification states, “Due to the global epidemic of corona, MHT-CET 2020 has been postponed till further orders from the State Common Entrance Examination Cell. New dates for MHT-CET 2020 will be published on the www.mahacet.org official website.”

Candidates have further been advised to visit the official website regularly for updates. The official notification can be accessed by clicking on this link.

Notably, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state’s current COVID-19 tally stands at well over 5,000 confirmed cases.

The central government on Friday extended the lockdown, the ‘second phase’ of which was scheduled to end on May 3, by a further two weeks.