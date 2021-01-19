The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the CAP Round 2 revised schedule for MHT CET 2020 B.Pharm course admission. The candidates who are interested for the MHT CET 2020 B.Pharm admissions can visit the official website of the state CET cell to check the revised admission schedule. Also Read - MHT CET Counselling 2020: Registration Deadline Extended by a Week, Apply Now

The Revised Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II will be released on the official website on January 21, 2021, according to the revised schedule. The last date for students to accept the seats offered to the candidates in the provisional admission list as per CAP Round 1 is January 20, 2021.

The revised MHT CET 2020 CAP Round 2 schedule is available on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. For the convenience of the students, we have also mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the schedule.

Important details about the examination:

The last date for the Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II is January 22, 2021.

Revised Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II will be available on the official website on January 25, 2021.

The last date for students to accept the offered seat according to the Allotment of CAP Round II is January 29, 2021.

Students applying for the admissions are required to submit all the required documents before the last date for further admission verification.

If the candidates are unable to submit the category certificates they will be considered for admissions under the open category for the allotment.