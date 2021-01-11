MHT CET 2021 Results: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) is likely to release the MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 1 Seat allotment results for the B.Pharma and Pharm D courses today. The candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Students who have qualified the entrance and have applied for the MHT CET Seat allotment can visit the official website to check the CAP Round 1 seat allotment result.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check their results:

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official website

Step 2: Click on the B.Pharm and Pharm.D Seat allotment results on the official website

Step 3: Enter the login details in the seat allotment link

Step 4: Download the CAP Round 1 seat allotment results for further reference

The candidates must note that the MHT CET 2021 round 1 CAP seat allotment results will include the list of students who have been allotted seats for the B.pharm and Pharm.D courses in the different colleges in the state.

The students who will be allotted seats in the seat allotment results are required to self verify the seat allotment made and accept the declaration by logging in using the login credentials.

The candidates who are allotted seats as per their first preference are also required to Auto Freeze their option. It must also be noted that such candidates will not be able to change their choices. Candidates are required to accept the seat and pay the admission fee online through the candidate login.