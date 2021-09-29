New Delhi: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday announced that the MHT CET 2021 exam will be held again for those students who missed it due to the heavy downpour in Maharashtra. The minister took to Twitter and said, “In view of the situation created due to torrential rains in the state, the CET examinations of MHCET and other courses will be re-taken for the students who could not appear for the examinations. No student will be deprived from the exam and the concerned students should not worry.”Also Read - LIC AAO Result 2021 Announced for Prelims Exam on licindia.in | Check Steps To Download Results Here

Further, the minister added that the candidates appearing for MHT CET 2021 will get another chance to appear in the exam if there is an overlap. To reschedule the examination, all the eligible candidates are requested to send an email providing their necessary information such as to admit card number, phone number on the official email id of the concerned examination cell at technical.cetcell@gmail.com. Also Read - CBSE Improvement Exam Result 2021 to be Declared Soon at cbseresults.nic.in | Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores Here

राज्यात मुसळधार पावसामुळे निर्माण झालेली स्थिती पाहता जे विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देऊ शकले नाहीत अशा विद्यार्थ्यांच्या एमएचसीईटी व इतर अभ्यासक्रमांच्या सीईटी परीक्षा पुन्हा घेण्यात येणार आहेत. परीक्षेपासून एकही विद्यार्थी वंचित राहणार नसून संबंधित विद्यार्थ्यांनी काळजी करू नये. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 29, 2021

Although the details such as re-exams date and time have not been declared yet by the exam cell, the admit card of the MHT CET law 2021 will be declared soon. After the admit cards are released, candidates appearing for LLB courses either for a duration of 3 years or 5 years can download, save their admit cards by visiting the official website mahacet.org. The examinee needs to log in with their application number and birth date to download the admit card.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test(MH CET) exam will be held on October 4 and 5 for students appearing for three year LLB course. The five-year LLB course exam is scheduled for October 5 and 8. Earlier the five-year LLB course exam was to be held on October 3, but it coincided with JEE Advances exam 2021. Hence, the authorities have released the new date. Eligible candidates need to keep an eye on the official notice on the re-exam schedule. The exam is held once a year. A total of 516 colleges are participating. The state-level exam is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell– Maharashtra state.