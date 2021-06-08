Mumbai: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2021 registration begins today. The candidates who are preparing for the entrance exam must note that the last date to fill the MHT CET 2021 application form is July 7, 2021. The candidates can visit the official website of the board i.e. mhtcet2021.mahacet.org to get themselves registered for the examination. Also Read - Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Govt To Take Decision In A Day Or Two, Says Education Minister Gaikwad

For convenience, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can register for the exam: Also Read - Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled Amid Rising COVID Cases, Announces Varsha Gaikwad

Visit the website for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

Click on the “MHT CET 2021 registration” link available on the homepage.

Fill the required details and click on submit.

Enter application number and password to fill the MHT CET 2021 application form.

Pay the application fee as applicable through online mode and click on submit.

Take a print of the MHT CET 2021 application form for any future reference.

To recall, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant earlier had said that the MHT CET 2021 is likely to be held by July end or August. Students would be able to take admission in the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural courses through MHT CET 2021 marks. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021: Decision on Class 10 and Class 12 Exams Soon, Says Varsha Gaikwad

State Minister Uday Samant took his Twitter account to announce, “MHT CET 2021 registration of online applications for the MHT-CET 2021 Entrance Examination for the first year Engineering / Technology, Pharmacology and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2021-22 will start today from June 8 to July 7, 2021. The CET program for admission to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be reported separately.”

The candidates must note that they should use their active E-mail ID and Mobile Number for the MHT CET 2021 registration. Students must keep their E-mail ID and Mobile Number active till the process of CET and Centralized Admission is over.

The application fee for general category candidates from Maharashtra State and outside is Rs.800.