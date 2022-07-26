MHT-CET 2022 (PCM) Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is all set to declare the MHT CET Admit Card 2022 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group exams today – Tuesday, 26 July 2022. The MHT CET Admit Card 2022 will be available soon on the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT-CET 2022 PCM group exams are scheduled to be held from August 5 onwards.Also Read - MHT CET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket at cetcell.mahacet.org

The MHT CET Admit Card 2022 will also be declared on the official exam portal, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, for the candidates to download. To know more about the MHT CET exam and other important updates, candidates are advised to go through cetcell.mahacet.org. It has the MHT CET 20222 exam timetable as well. Also Read - MHT CET 2022 To Begin on August 2, Hall Ticket to Release on July 23 | Check Details Here

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card PCM and PCB: Important Dates

As per the latest official details, the MHT CET 2022 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group will be conducted from 5 August 2022 to 11 August 2022.

The MHT CET 2022 for the PCB group will be held from 12 August 2022 to 20 August 2022 and the MHT CET Admit Card 2022 for the PCB group is set to be released on 8 August 2022.

How To Download MHT CET Admit Card 2022?