MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test(MHT CET 2022) for programmes including LLB-five years integrated course, BPEd, MEd, and BEd- MEd three-year integrated course. Registered candidates can download the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. This year, MHT CET 2022 will be conducted between August 2 to August 25, 2022. The CET exam 2022 will be held in two shifts; morning and afternoon shifts.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket.

How to Download MHT CET 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, Click on the MHT CET admit card link for the respective programme.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your MHT CET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the MHT CET hall ticket, and take a printout of it for further reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card from the link given above. For more details, check the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.