MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on Tuesday extended the registration of MHT CET 2022 (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test). According to the latest order, the last date to apply for five MHT CET Exams 2022 (MHT-CET 2022, MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022, MAH MCA CET 2022, MAH M-ARC CET 2022 and MAH M-HMCT) has been extended till May 11, 2022.

The candidates must note that the last date to register for the CET Exams of the above postgraduate technical courses is May 11. The candidates can apply on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

Regarding the extension of the last date to apply for the five MHT CET PG exams, the CET Cell had issued a circular today, May 4, 2022. "The CET Cell was receiving constant requests from candidates and parents to allow more days for registration process. Considering the students' welfare, this decision has been taken to extend the registration deadline for these five courses. This will be last extension in the registration deadline," read the circular.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination: