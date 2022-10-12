MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List Today: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List for Round-1 centralised admission process (CAP) counselling, today, October 12. It is to be noted that the final merit list will be published for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) courses. Registered candidates can check and download the MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List by visiting the official website of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org. It is to be noted that the MHT CET Cell will also publish the seat matrix.Also Read - MHT CET 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct Link, Steps to Check Here

MHT CET 2022 FINAL MERIT LIST: CHECK OFFICIAL WEBSITE

HOW TO DOWNLOAD MHT CET 2022 FINAL MERIT LIST?

Visit the official website of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org.

Look for the link that reads,” Download MHT CET 2022 Final merit List.”

Enter the required login credentials and click the submit option.

Your MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

As per the earlier notification, the online submission and confirmation of MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 option will be held from October 13 to October 15, 2022. The MHT CET 2022 counselling provisional allotment list for round 1 will be declared on October 18. Later, candidates will have to accept the allotted seats. They need to report to the allotted colleges and confirm admission between October 19 and October 21, 2022. For more details, check the official website of MHT CET 2022.