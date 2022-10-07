MHT CET 2022 Counselling Latest Update: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has declared the provisional merit list for MHT CET 2022 today, October 07, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for the centralised admission process (CAP) for admission to BE and BTECH(4 years) and Master of Engineering and Technology(Integrated 5 years) courses can download the MHT CET Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the merit status from October 08 to October 10, 2022.Also Read - KCET 2022 Counselling Document Verification, Web Option Entry Begins Today at kea.kar.nic.in. Check Schedule Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List. Follow the steps given below.

Direct LINK: Download MHT CET Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List

How to Download MHT CET Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List?

Visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra at cetcell.mahacet.org

OR fe2022.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download MHT CET Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List.”

Enter the login credentials if required.

Your MHT CET Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that the Final MHT CET 2022 merit list for round 1 and the seat matrix will be published on October 12. Candidates are advised to go through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org for the latest update.