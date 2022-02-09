The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MAH CET 2022 registration process for MHT CET 2022 exam will begin from February 10, 2022. The candidates who want to take admission into first year Engineering and Technology (B.E / B. Tech) and Pharmacy (B. Pharm / PharmaD) courses in colleges of Maharashtra can apply from tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for MHT CET 2022 is March 31, 2022.

After applying, candidates will be allowed to confirm their online application status by paying the late fee from April 01, 2022 to April 07, 2022. No late fee would be applicable till March 31.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Visit official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the MHT CET 2022 application link

Register yourself on the registration page

Key in the asked details and generate your login details

Login using your credentials

MHT CET application form 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Fill in the form with asked details and upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download and take a print out for further need

Earlier, the Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Uday Samant took to twitter and wrote, “The online application registration process for MHT-CET-2022 entrance exam for the academic year 2022-23 will continue from 10/02/2022 to 31/03/2022. Candidates should visit http://mahacet.org website for registration of this application.”

As per some media reports, MHT CET 2022 registration details were released in a local newspaper but there is no official update on the website. Now, as the state education minister has confirmed the application dates, the schedule is also expected to be released shortly.