MHT CET 2022: As per the earlier notification, the registration for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT) CET 2022 without a late fee will end on Friday, April 15, 2022. The interested candidates who have not applied yet must apply by today on the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org by 11:59 PM so as to save the late fee. The candidates must note that earlier the deadline to apply was scheduled to end on March 31 which was extended to April 15, 2022. However, the last date to complete the MHT CET 2022 registration with a late fee of Rs 500 is April 23. According to the notified schedule, MHT CET 2022 will be held from June 3 to 12.

cetcell.mahacet.org

mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, conducts MHT CET every year for admission to Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses at participating institutions across the state.

Notably, the exam will be conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).

MHT CET 2022: Here’s how to apply

First, log on to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2022 application link

Candidates will be redirected to the registration page where they will have to get themselves registered by entering the required details

Post-registration, the login details will be generated. Candidates should log in using their credentials

As soon as candidates will log in, the MHT CET application form 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Fill in the form with the required details and upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format

In order to submit the form, candidates will have to pay the application fee

Candidates should download the form and take its printout for future reference

The candidates should note that Maharashtra CET is a state-level exam for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture and other courses at state-run colleges.

The candidates applying for MHT CET 2022 should keep their documents ready along with mobile number, email ID, scanned photo and signature in the specified size.