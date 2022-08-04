MHT CET 2022 Latest Update: The Common Entrance Test or MHT CET is all set to begin from tomorrow (August 5). For the aspirants, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has also released the admit card on the official website – – cetcell.mahacet.org. The Common Entrance Test will be held for PCM courses and it will conclude on August 11, 2022. The exam is being conducted for subjects like LLB (3 years), LLB (5 years), Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics group and PCB Physics, Chemistry and Biology Group. Students need to carry their admit cards with them to the examination hall.Also Read - MHT CET 2022 PCM Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

As per the earlier schedule, the MHT CET 2022 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The students need to reach the examination centre at 7:30 AM for the first shift, whereas for the second shift, the students have to report at 12:30 PM at the exam centre. Also Read - MHT CET 2022 Admit Card (PCM) Group to Release Today at cetcell.mahacet.org; Here's How to Download

MHT CET 2022 Exam: Here’s How To Download Admit Card

Go to the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘MHT CET admit card’ — Click on that

Now students have to enter the credential as asked

MHT CET 2022 admit card shall appear on the screen

MHT CET 2022: Check Exam Day Guidelines