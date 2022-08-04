MHT CET 2022 Latest Update: The Common Entrance Test or MHT CET is all set to begin from tomorrow (August 5). For the aspirants, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State has also released the admit card on the official website – – cetcell.mahacet.org. The Common Entrance Test will be held for PCM courses and it will conclude on August 11, 2022. The exam is being conducted for subjects like LLB (3 years), LLB (5 years), Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics group and PCB Physics, Chemistry and Biology Group. Students need to carry their admit cards with them to the examination hall.Also Read - MHT CET 2022 PCM Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here
As per the earlier schedule, the MHT CET 2022 will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The students need to reach the examination centre at 7:30 AM for the first shift, whereas for the second shift, the students have to report at 12:30 PM at the exam centre. Also Read - MHT CET 2022 Admit Card (PCM) Group to Release Today at cetcell.mahacet.org; Here's How to Download
MHT CET 2022 Exam: Here’s How To Download Admit Card
- Go to the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘MHT CET admit card’ — Click on that
- Now students have to enter the credential as asked
- MHT CET 2022 admit card shall appear on the screen
MHT CET 2022: Check Exam Day Guidelines
- From maintaining social distance to wearing a mask to using sanitiser, students need to follow all the covid protocols during the exam.
- Students also need to carry admit card with them to exam centre.
- Before answering, the students need to read each question carefully and then attempt them.
- Students are required to check the official website of the education board for more information related to the exam.
The students must make sure that they follow the specified dress code when appearing for the exams.
- The students are not allowed to carry items such as mobile phones, digital watches, calculators inside the exam hall.
- They are also not supposed to carry metal jewellery items with them to the exam hall.
- The students need to carry with them two recent passport size photographs, original ID proof etc.