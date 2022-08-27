MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit card for the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 re-examinations. As per the official notification, the MHT CET re-examinations for PCM and PCB group will be conducted on August 29, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the PCM and PCB re-examinations can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website —mahacet.org. To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number, and date of birth.Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Schedule Released on rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Details Here
"Candidates who have applied for Re-Examination but do not want to appear for the ReExamination, their earlier attempt will be considered for CET Score & they need not appear CET Re-Examination," reads the official notification.
Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Result: Check List of Top Medical, Pharmacy, Dental Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking
HOW To DOWNLOAD MHT CET ADMIT CARD 2022?
- Visit the official website mahacet.org
- On the homepage, Click on the admit card download link.
- Enter your login credentials such as application number, date of birth
- Your MHT CET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
- Download admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.
MHT CET 2022: Key Points to Remember
- Candidate appearing for the Re-Examination to note that in case candidate who are appearing for the Second opportunity (Re-Examination), then his/her 1st attempt will be nullified & his/her Re-Examination 2nd Attempt will be considered for scoring.
- Candidate appearing for the ReExamination is deemed to have accepted this term and condition of Second opportunity (ReExamination), Candidate will not be eligible for any legal course of action against State CET Cell, Mumbai (If any) in future.