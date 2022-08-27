MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit card for the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 re-examinations. As per the official notification, the MHT CET re-examinations for PCM and PCB group will be conducted on August 29, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the PCM and PCB re-examinations can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website —mahacet.org. To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number, and date of birth.Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam Schedule Released on rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Details Here

"Candidates who have applied for Re-Examination but do not want to appear for the ReExamination, their earlier attempt will be considered for CET Score & they need not appear CET Re-Examination," reads the official notification.

