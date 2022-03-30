MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the last date of the MHT CET 2022 registration. Candidates can now fill the MHT CET 2022 application form till April 15, through the official website, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, and cetcell.mahacet.org. Earlier, the last date to apply for the entrance exam was March 31, 2022. With a late fine of Rs 500, candidates can apply till April 23, 2022.Also Read - TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 7301 Posts on tnpsc.gov.in| Check Details Here

The MHT CET exam is held for admissions to various engineering and pharmacy courses at participating institutes in Maharashtra. The State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra has also released the exam schedule for the MHT CET exam. As per the schedule, the MHT CET exam will begin from June 11 to 16 for the PCM group. For PCB Group, the exam will be held from June 17 to 23, 2022.

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to apply: April 15, 2022

The last date to apply with late fine: April 16, 2022 (Saturday) to April 23, 2022 (11:59 PM)

MHT CET 2022: Here’s How to Apply

Go to the official website of MHT CET 2022, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Click on the “New Registration” option.

Enter the registration details such as the candidate’s name, father’s name, permanent address, date of birth.

Now fill the MHT CET 2022 application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Save, Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

MHT CET 2022: Direct Link to Apply Here