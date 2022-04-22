Mumbai: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 has been postponed to August, Uday Samant, Minister of Higher and Technical Education informed. The minister said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the NEET and JEE Main 2022 exam. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the revised schedule for the MHT-CET 2022 will be declared soon on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.Also Read - MHT CET 2022: Deadline to Register Without Late Fee Ends Today. Apply Now at cetcell.mahacet.org
The minister tweeted “Due to JEE and NEET exams, the CET exams will be held in the first week of August. Dates will be announced soon.” To recall, the MHT CET 2022 was earlier scheduled to be held from 11-16 June for the PCM group while for PCB group, the exam date was 17-23 June. Also Read - MHT CET 2022: Last Date to Register For Entrance Exam Extended; Apply at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org
Here are some of the important details:
- The last date to fill up application form for the MHT CET 2022 exam was 15 April, 2022.
- Applicants can fill the application form with a late fee of ₹500 till 23 April.
- Applicants who fill the MHT CET 2022 application form before the last date will be able to download the admit card a few days before the exam.
- Candidates appearing for the MHT CET 2022 must refer to the syllabus and exam pattern for their preparations.
- Applicants can also go through the MHT CET previous year question papers to ace the exam with a good score.