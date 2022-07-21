MHT CET 2022 Latest Update: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has announced that the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for programmes including LLB-five years integrated course, BPEd, MEd and BEd- MEd three year integrated course will be held on August 2.Also Read - MHT CET 2022 Big Update! Registrations Last Date to Apply Extended till May 11 | Details Here

The Maharashtra State CET Cell said it will release the MHT CET 2022 hall ticket on July 23, while for exams scheduled on August 3, the MHT CET hall ticket 2022 will be issued on July 24.

The candidates must note that the MHT CET 2022 admit cards will be released on mahacet.org. After the MHT CET 2022 hall tickets are released, the candidates will be able to access and download from the MAH CET 2022 website by logging in with the credentials.

The candidates also need to know that the hall ticket dates, however, are subject to change as per the availability of the IT infrastructure for conducting online examination mainly in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell further said that since many examinations are conducted simultaneously, clash of CET and other examinations cannot be ruled out. “However, the CET CELL will not change the date. Candidates must make an intelligent choice between the Examinations they are appearing,” the Maharashtra State CET Cell said.

“The Dates shown are subject to change as per the availability of the IT infrastructure for conducting on line examination mainly in the State of Maharashtra and the dates of other Examinations conducted by Universities and other National Agencies,” read the notice.