MHT CET 2022 PCM Admit Card: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 admit card for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group today, July 26, 2022. Eligible candidates can download MHTCET PCM admit card by visiting the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year, Maharashtra CET 2022 will be conducted between August 2 to August 25, 2022. The CET exam 2022 is scheduled to be held in both morning and afternoon shifts. To access the hall ticket of the MHT CET PCM group, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

How to Download MHT CET 2022 PCM Admit Card?