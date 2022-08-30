MHT CET Result 2022 Latest Update: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, on Tuesday released a notice regarding MHT CET 2022 result and said the MHT CET 2022 answer key will be released on September 1 and the MHT CET 2022 Result will be declared by September 15, 2022. Once released, the candidates will be able to check their respective results on the official website, i.e., cetcell.mahacet.org.Also Read - MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket Released For PCB, PCM Re-Exams at mahacet.org| Here's Direct Link

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell said the MHT CET 2022 re-exam for physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics (PCB and PCM) was held on August 29 for candidates who missed the exam due to technical issues like server failure, heavy rain in the state.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell also said the result of CETs held for MBA, Hotel Management and MCA admission will be out on September 7 whereas those of Law (five as well as three years' course), B.Ed., M.Ed., will be out on September 10.

STEPS TO CHECK MHT CET 2022 RESULTS

Visit the official website, i.e., cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘MHT CET 2022 Results’. (once declared)

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD MHT CET ANSWER KEY 2022