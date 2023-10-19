Home

MHT CET 2024 Exam Date Announced On cetcell.mahacet.org, Check MAH CET Exam Dates

MHT CET Exam Date 2024 has been announced and can be checked on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH CET LLB, MBA Exam Dates can also be checked below..

MHT CET Exam 2024

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET Exam) is a state-level entrance test which is used to select applicants for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes at various colleges throughout the state. The MHT CET Exam Dates 2024 have been released; this is a tentative schedule and has been released by the State Cell via the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). For further details, the candidates have been advised to check the MAH CET website- cetcell.mahacet.org. Along with the MHT CET 2024 Exam, the dates for the MAH CET LLB, MBA 2024 Exam Dates have also been released. Take a look at all important details with respect to the above-mentioned examinations..

MHT CET, MAH CET Exam 2024: Full Schedule

As mentioned earlier, the tentative schedule for the MHT CET Exam 2024 has been released on the social media platform ‘X’, by the State Cell; the exams will be conducted from April 16 to May 2, 2024. The MBA CET 2024 Exam will start from March 2, 2024, so will the MAH BEd, MEd CET Exam, and these examinations will end on May 12, 2024.

MAH CET Law Exam Date 2024

According to the schedule, the MAH CET Law Exam 2024 for 3-year LLB programme will start on March 11, 2024 and will go on till March 13, 2024. The MAH LLB (5-Year) Course will be held on May 7-8, 2024. The MAH MBA CET 2024 Exam Dates are March 23-24, 2024. The MAH CET 2024 Registration Dates and the MAH CET 2024 Complete Exam Schedule has not yet been released but will soon be issued on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website at regular intervals.

