New Delhi: State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET admit card for Physics Chemistry Biology group. Candidates who are preparing for MHT CET 2021 exam for PCB group can download their admit card from the official website i.e. mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. The engineering, pharmacy and agriculture stream exam has begun today and will conclude on October 1, 2021.Also Read - Maharashtra CET 2021: Application For MHT CET 2021 Opens Again on August 12, Here's How to Apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the admit card: Also Read - Maha FYJC CET 2021: Bombay High Court Cancels CET for Class 11 Admission, Directs Govt To Admit Students Based On Class 10 Marks

Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

Go to the ‘Admit Card’ link available right on the home page.

Enter application number and date of birth and click on login.

Check and download the admit card and take a printout for any future reference.

The candidates must note that admit card can be accessed using the application number and date of birth of the candidates. It is also to be noted that MHT CET Admit Card 2021 is one of the mandatory documents, and candidates won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without showing their admit cards. Also Read - Maharashtra MHT CET 2021: Registrations Open Till July 7. Here's How to Apply

Here are some of the important details: