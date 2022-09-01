MHT CET Answer Key 2022 Latest Update: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on Thursday released the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test, MHT CET provisional answer key for PCM and PCB group. Now the candidates can check and download their MHT CET 2022 answer key by visiting the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.Also Read - MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to be Released Shortly at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check 5 Steps to Download

Apart from the MHT CET Answer Key 2022, the question paper and response sheet have also been published by the CET CELL. Now the candidates would be able to raise objection against these answer keys by visiting the official website. For the candidates, the objection window will open from 2 September and they would be allowed to raise objection till 4 September, 2022 (05:00 PM).

Notably, MHT CET is conducted for candidates who are willing to apply for admissions to undergraduate courses such as B.Engineering, B.Pharmacy, Agriculture available at various state colleges in Maharashtra.

It must be noted that MHT CET 2022 for PCM group was conducted from 5 to 11 August, 2022 and for PCB group, it was conducted from 12 to 20 August, 2022. As per media reports, MHT CET results are expected to announced on or before September 15, 2022.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Here’s How To Download