MHT CET Answer Key 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 on Sept 1, Thursday. Once released, candidates can check the answer key on the official website—cetcell.mahacet.org and can send their feedback on the preliminary answer key to the CET Cell. Candidates who have complaints regarding the answer key can raise their objections between September 2 and September 4 by 5 pm. Along with the answer key, the cell will also release the shift-wise question papers and candidates’ response sheets.Also Read - MHT CET 2022: Result to be Declared on Sept 15, Answer Key on Sept 1. Here’s How to Download

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Steps to Download Answer Key