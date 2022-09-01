MHT CET Answer Key 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 on Sept 1, Thursday. Once released, candidates can check the answer key on the official website—cetcell.mahacet.org and can send their feedback on the preliminary answer key to the CET Cell. Candidates who have complaints regarding the answer key can raise their objections between September 2 and September 4 by 5 pm. Along with the answer key, the cell will also release the shift-wise question papers and candidates’ response sheets.Also Read - MHT CET 2022: Result to be Declared on Sept 15, Answer Key on Sept 1. Here’s How to Download
MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Steps to Download Answer Key
- Go to the official website of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org
- Tap on MHT CET Answer Key 2022 link displayed on the home page.
- Fill in the required details and click on submit.
- The answer key will show on the screen.
- Download and print the answer key for further reference.
Meanwhile, the State CET Cell, Maharashtra is expected to declare the MHT CET 2022 result at cetcell.mahacet.org on or before September 15. For the unversed, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is a state-level engineering entrance exam for admission to B.Tech, Pharm D, and UG Agriculture courses in Maharashtra Colleges.