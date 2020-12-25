The Maharashtra State CET Cell is all set to release the provisional merit list for BPharm course today, as per the latest updates. Soon after Maharashtra State CET Cell releases the provisional merit list, the same would be available on the official website of the cell i.e. mahacet.org. The candidates who had appeared in the MHT CET 2020 Counselling process seeking admission to Pharmacy Courses will soon be able to check their selection status online by logging onto mahacet.org. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Announces Waiver of Excise License Fee For Hotels, Restaurants

Check MHT CET BPharm 2020 Provisional Merit List – Direct Link (Available Soon)

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check their merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on link for MHT CET B. Pharma Counselling 2020 Provisional Merit List

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with Details

Step 4: Access the Merit List through the link provided there

Step 5: Search for your merit position using your exam roll number

Step 6: Download the Merit List and save it safely on your device for future reference

After the release of the provisional merit list, the State CET Cell will open the window to raise any grievances against the merit list published by it. In case, any candidate finds the data provided in the merit list to be incorrect, they can challenge the same by logging onto their profile via candidate login on the official website.

The candidates must note that the Grievance Redressal Window will remain open from 25th to 26th December 2020 until 5 PM.