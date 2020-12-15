MHT CET Counselling 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the deadline for registration for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, or MHT CET Counselling 2020, by seven days. Undergraduate and postgraduate students who are yet to apply for engineering, pharmacy, architecture and other courses can submit their forms in a week’s time. Also Read - To Boost Tourism, Maharashtra To Announce Caravan, Adventure Tourism Policies
Candidates can apply for various courses by visiting the official website Maharashtra CET board – mahacet.org.
State Education Minister (Higher and Technical) Uday Samant said that the decision has been taken in a review meeting following the demands of students and parents.
Here are the course-wise extended dates for MHT CET Counselling 2020:
|Name of Course
|Revised Deadline for Registration
|BE/BTech
|December 22
|BPharmacy
|December 21
|BArch
|December 20
|BHMCET
|December 23
|DSE
|December 21
|DSP
|December 21
|MBA/MMS
|December 20
|ME/MTech
|December 24
|MCA
|December 23
|MPharmacy
|December 23
|MArch
|December 23