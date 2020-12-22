The registration process for MHT CET Counselling 2020 Registration for BE / BTech will end today i.e. on 22nd December 2020, as per the official schedule released by the Maharashtra State CET Cell. The candidates who are eligible and yet to complete registration process for Maharashtra Engineering Counselling, can register online at official website mahacet.org. Also Read - MHT CET Counselling Schedule 2020 Released for BFA admissions at mahacet.org

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can register themselves for MHT CET Counselling 2020: Also Read - Mortal remains of Maninder consigned to flames in Gurdaspur

Step 1: Log onto the official website i.e. mahacet.org Also Read - First Year B.Tech Student From IIT Guwahati Commits Suicide by Hanging From Ceiling Fan

Step 2: Scroll Down to Undergraduate Courses Section

Step 3: Click on BE / BTech Link

Step 4: Click on the New Registration button displayed on the screen

Step 5: Fill the details asked on the website along with application form

Step 6: Make the payment of fees and submit the required documents

Step 7: Verify all the details and submit it on the website

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and take printout for future reference

Earlier, the State CET Cell of Maharashtra had extended the dates for Maharashtra had extended the registration dates for the Maharashtra CET 2020 counselling for various courses.

Register for MHT CET Counselling 2020 for BTech / BE – Direct Link

The MHT CET 2020 counselling earlier was scheduled to end on 15th December 2020 but was extended until 22nd December looking at the prevailing situation.

In accordance with the extended timelines, the counselling registration process will end for B.HMCT, MCA, M.Pharmcy/Pharm.D, and M.ARCH will close down on 23rd December and the last date to apply for ME/M.Tech course is till 24th December 2020.