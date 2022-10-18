MHT CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will declare the MHT CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, October 18, 2022. All those candidates who have registered for Maharashtra CET counselling 2022 can download the allotment letter by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. To access the MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment, candidates need to enter their application number and password.Also Read - SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1422 Posts at sbi.co.in. Check Salary, Other Details Here

Eligible candidates are required to self-verify the MHT CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment by accepting the declaration through their login and certifying details submitted in the application form from October 19 to October 21, 2022. Students who will be allotted seats according to their first preferences are required to pay the seat acceptance fee through online mode. Later, they need to appear at the allotted college for document verification. These candidates will not be eligible for participation in subsequent rounds.

How to Check MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Vist the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, ” Download MHT CET 2022CAP round 1 seat allotment 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and password and click on the submit option.

Your MHT CET CAP round 1 allotment letter will be displayed on the screen.

Check your allotment letter pdf and take a printout of it for future reference.

"The candidate shall self-verify the seat allotment made to him/her in the CAP Round I by accepting declaration through his/her login and certifying that his/her claim related with qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, specific reservation etc. made by candidate in the application form are correct and relevant documents uploaded to substantiate his/her claims are authentic and correct," reads the official statement.

“The candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in round 1 by accepting that seat by choosing ‘Not Freeze’ option for the betterment and shall pay the seat acceptance fee through their login by online mode,” it added.