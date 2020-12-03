The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET Counselling 2020 schedule for admission to Bachelor of Fine Arts courses in the state. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now check the schedule on the official website of the cell i.e. mahacet.org. The Common Application process or CAP registrations for undergraduate admissions would begin from December 5, 2020. Also Read - Mahar-wada, Dhor-vasti, Mali-galli: Maharashtra Plans to Rename Caste-based Names of Areas

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important dates here:

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State / All India / Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates & NRI / OCI / PIO / CIWGC / FN candidates Note:- Candidates opting for Maharashtra plus AI Candidature as well as NRI / PIO / OCI / CIWGC shall apply separately for each type:

5th Dec 2020 (12:00 noon) – 10th Dec 2020 (11:59 pm)

Documents E-verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission. (Online Scrutiny of Documents through CAP Agency)

7th Dec 2020 – 11th Dec 2020

Final Score Card for MAH-AAC-CET 2020 in Candidates Login

14th Dec 2020 (after 4:00 pm)

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State / All India / Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates on website.

14th Dec 2020 after 4:00 pm

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates (through online login only) [During this period candidate can submit documents ( if any) for verification Online]

15th Dec 2020 (7:00 am – 11:59 pm)

Display of the Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State / All India / Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates on website

16th Dec 2020 (after 4:00 pm)

Here are other important details of the examination: