MHT CET Exam 2021: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET, will be held in two phases this year, from September 4 to 10 and September 14 to 20. Meanwhile, President of India Wide Parents Association Anubha Shrivastava Sahai has written to Maharashtra Education Minister Uday Samant urging him to reschedule exams that are slated to be held from the second week of September.

In her letter, Anubha Shrivastava reasoned that MHT CET exams will be clashing with other exams such as NEET, CBSE Class 12 improvement exams among others. Hence, students have been demanding that MHT CET exams be postponed by a week or so.

“I, therefore, request you to kindly reschedule the dates and postpone it for a week or 10 days so that students will not face any issue and will be able to appear for exam,” she wrote.

She also enclosed the list of exams that are clashing with MHT CET exams 2021. These include:

NEET: September 12

CBSE Class 12 improvement and compartment exams: August 25 to September 15

ICAR AIEEA 2021 UG (for Bsc admissions): September 7,8,13

Karnataka CoMEDK: September 14

Odisha JEE: September 6 to 18

Common Entrance Test is an entrance exam held for various engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses in Maharashtra. MHT CET 2021 is a computer-based test held separately for Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) students.

Students can access guidelines or instructions on the MHT CET exam 2021 on the official website.