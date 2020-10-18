MHT CET Exam 2020: The Maharashtra Combined Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 will be conducted again for the candidates who failed to appear for the exam due to the heavy rains in the state. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Allows Gyms to Reopen With Safety Measures in Place After Dusshera

Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education announced that the exam would be held for both PCM and PCB groups.

"For the PCM and PCB group of MHT-CET 2020 entrance exams, students who have downloaded the exam admission card but could not sit for the exam due to reasons like heavy rains, will be given re-opportunity of the exam. They will be examined in a special session", tweeted Samant.

MHT-CET 2020 प्रवेश परीक्षेच्या PCM व PCB या गटाकरीता ज्या विद्यार्थ्यांनी परीक्षेचे प्रवेश पत्र डाऊनलोड केलेले आहे परंतु अतिवृष्टीसारख्या कारणांमुळे ते परीक्षेला बसू शकले नाहीत,अशा विद्यार्थ्यांना परीक्षेची पुन्हा संधी दिली जाईल. त्यांची विशेष सत्रात परीक्षा घेतली जाईल. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) October 16, 2020

Following the power outage in Mumbai, the MHT CET 2020 exams in 5 centres were disrupted. If reports are to be believed, the exam will be re-conducted on or before October 20, 2020. Over 4.55 lakh students have registered for the MHT CET examination this year.

Genrally, the examination is conducted in the month of May. However, this year the MHT CET 2020 was postponed due to COVID19 pandemic.