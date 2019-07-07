MHT CET Final Merit List 2019: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET Final Merit List for BE/B.Tech Counselling on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates whose names are in the final merit list can login to the official website and enter their choices for the first round of counselling latest by July 8.

Candidates must also note that the merit list is provisional and does not guarantee admission to any course or institute. The provisional list for CAG CAP is likely to be issued on July 10. Those allocated seats in the first round of counselling will have to go through the Admission Reporting Centres from July 11 to July 14.

Follow the steps below to check the MHT CET Final List 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra State CET Cell, i.e., cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Check Final Merit List Status’.

Step 3: Enter the required details. Click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: The final merit list will be on your screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

This year the MHT CET 2019 exam was held from May 2 to May 13. The online registration process for counselling began on June 24 and the last date to complete the document verification process was July 1.