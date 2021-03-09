Maharashtra: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the revised schedule for the MHT CET 2020 law counselling. The candidates who are preparing for the MHT CET 2020 LLB 5 year and 3 years law counselling process can visit the official website to check the complete schedule. According to the schedule released by the cell, the second list allotment scheduled will be released on March 15, 2021, for LLB 3 year programmes and on March 12, 2021, for the LLB 5 year programme. Also Read - MHT CET LLB 5 Years Counselling 2020 Final Merit List Released at mahacet.org, Direct Link And Other Details Here

According to the revised schedule, the candidates will now have to report to the allotted college with provisional allotment letters and finalize the LLB 3-year admissions for Round 2 by March 16, 2021, while the admissions to 5 year LLB programme must be completed by March 13, 2021.

The list of vacant seats is to be uploaded for the 3 year LLB programme on March 22, 2021, while the vacancies for the 5 year LLB programmes are to be uploaded by March 18, 2021.

Colleges are required to upload the admitted candidates status online for the admitted candidates for Round 2 must be completed by March 16, 2021, for the 3 year LLB programme and by March 12, 2021, for the 5 year LLB programme.