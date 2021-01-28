MHT CET Law Counselling 2020 final merit list: State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET Law Counselling 2020 final merit list. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now check the MHT CET Law Counselling 2020 final merit list on the official website of the institute i.e. mahacet.org . The Cell has been released for the 5 Year LLB programme offered by the colleges across the state. Also Read - MHT CET Law 2021 Final Merit List to be Released Today at mahacet.org, Check Latest Details on Maharashtra Law CET 2021 Selection Status Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the merit list:

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET LLB official website

Step 2: Click on the 5 Year LLB section

Step 3: Click on the 5 year LLB final merit list link provided

Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference

MHT CET 5 Year Final Merit List – Direct Link

MHT CET 5 year Law Counselling Schedule

The MHT CET 5 year LLB Final merit list will include details such as: Application Number, MS Merit Number, Name Of the Candidate, Gender, Category, Candidature Type, Date of Birth, Application Status, and other details.

According to the details provided, the first seat allotment list will be released on the official website on January 29, 2021.

The CET cell has also released the percentage of allocation of seats for the categories of candidates in the state-level seats as per the policy of the state government.