MHT CET Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has declared the state’s CET results for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups. Candidates who appeared for the online test in October and November can check their results on the official websites —– mahaonline.gov.in, cetcell.mahacet.org, or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

MHT CET Results: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET — cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the result section, click on MHT CET result

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials as required

Step 4: Submit and access MHT CET 2020 result 2020

Direct Link to Check MHT CET Results

This year, The exam was held in two phases. The state CET cell had conducted the exam on November 7 for those who failed to appear for the exam that was conducted between October 1 and 20 due to power outage and heavy rains.