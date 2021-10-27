MHT CET Result 2021 Live Updates: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra CET is all set to release the result for the MHT CET 2021 examination for engineering, pharmacy and other undergraduate professional courses on October 27, 2021 at 7 PM. As per latest updates from State Higher and Technical Education Minister and notice on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, the result for the B. Engineering, B. Pharmacy, Agriculture Course Examination will be available on the candidate login window on mahacet.org.Also Read - Why NEET UG Results 2021 Getting Delayed? Centre Expresses Concern, Says Ready With Results But….

It must be noted that the entrance exam was conducted between September 20 to October 1 and the candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results at cetcell.mahacet.org. Moreover, the exams were conducted for two groups, PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology). Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Results Likely to be Declared Before Diwali: Check Expected Cut-off, Step to Download Rank Card

Prior to this, the state cell had earlier released the answer key for the exam on October 11 and students were given two days between October 12-13 to register any grievances or objections (if any). As per updates, a total of 111 unique objections were received out of which 23 have been accepted. Necessary changes in the answer key were made in 8 instanced and 15 questions have been marked as incorrect. Full marks would be awarded to students for these questions. The final result will be announced based on the final answer key. Also Read - NTA NEET-UG Result 2021 Date And Time: BIG Updates Students Must Know

This year, over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the entrance tests which was a considerable drop from the last year. In 2020, a total of 5,42,431 candidates had registered for the exam as against 4,24,773 candidates this year.

After the MHT CET result 2021 are declared, the qualified students will have to appear for Common Admission Process (CAP) i.e the counselling process. The schedule for CAP will be announced bit later.

MHT CET Result 2021: Here’s how to check score

Go to the official website of MHT CET from the link given in the box.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘MHT CET Result 2021’.

Enter your credentails and click on login.

Your Result would be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy for future references.

MHT CET 2021: Know in detail

For the information of the students, the MHT CET 2021 is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses of engineering, pharmacy and agriculture. This exam is conducted every year under two groups – PCM and PCB. Result for both the groups is expected to be released simultaneously.