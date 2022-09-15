Maharashtra CET Result Latest Update: The wait for lakh of students will be over on September 15, Thursday as Maharashtra CET Cell will be releasing the MHT CET 2022 Result soon. The result for both MHT CET PCM and PCB groups will be released at 5 PM today. Once the MHT CET 2022 results are declared, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates. They will have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2022 result. Check the latest and live updates on MHT CET result date, time and more here.

Live Updates

  • 3:17 PM IST

    MHT CET Result 2022: Less than 2 hours left for Maharashtra CET Results For PCB, PCM. Stay tuned

  • 3:16 PM IST

    MHT CET Result 2022: This year, the MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM group was conducted between August 5 and August 11, and the PCB group exams were held from August 12 till August 20. The exams were held via online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

  • 3:15 PM IST

    MHT CET result 2022: How to check

    Visit the official site of MHT CET on mahacet.org.

    Click on MHT CET result 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • 3:15 PM IST

    MHTCET result 2022: How to calculate percentile/normalised score

    MHT CET percentile score = (100 x number of students appeared in the session with raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/total number of candidates in that session

  • 3:14 PM IST

    MHT CET PCB result 2022: Websites to check

    cetcell.mahacet.org

    mahacet.org