Maharashtra CET Result Latest Update: The wait for lakh of students will be over on September 15, Thursday as Maharashtra CET Cell will be releasing the MHT CET 2022 Result soon. The result for both MHT CET PCM and PCB groups will be released at 5 PM today. Once the MHT CET 2022 results are declared, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2022 for qualified candidates. They will have to participate in the counselling process to be considered for admission based on MHT CET 2022 result. Check the latest and live updates on MHT CET result date, time and more here.