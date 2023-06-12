Home

LIVE MHT CET Result 2023: Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct Link Here

MHT CET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Candidates can download the MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org and mahacet.org

MHT CET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra is all set to announce the result for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test(MHT CET) examination, today, June 12, 2023. The result will be declared for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) Groups. The Maharashtra CET 2023 scorecard download link will be made available at 11:00 AM. Candidates can check and download the MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result by visiting the official website, mhtcet2023.mahacet.org and mahacet.org. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

