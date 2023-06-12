ZEE Sites

live

LIVE MHT CET Result 2023: Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct Link Here

MHT CET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Candidates can download the MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org and mahacet.org

Updated: June 12, 2023 9:43 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

MHT CET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra is all set to announce the result for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test(MHT CET) examination, today, June 12, 2023. The result will be declared for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) Groups. The Maharashtra CET 2023 scorecard download link will be made available at 11:00 AM. Candidates can check and download the MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result by visiting the official website, mhtcet2023.mahacet.org and mahacet.org.  Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 10:34 AM IST

    LIVE MHT CET Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Scorecard

    Name of candidate

    Roll number or application number

    Subject group

    Subject-wise percentile score

    Total percentile score

  • 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE MHT CET Result 2023: How to Check Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results

    Step 1: Visit the official website at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.


    Step 2:     On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “SCORE CARD MHT CET (PCB Group) 2023/SCORE CARD MHT CET (PCM Group) 2023.

    Step 3: Enter the login details.

    Step 4: Your Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 5: Download the Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE MHT CET Result 2023: Login Details Required to Check Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results


    Application Number


    Date of Birth


    Security Pin


  • 9:43 AM IST

    LIVE MHT CET Result 2023: Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org


    Maharashtra MHT CET PCM Result 2023

    Maharashtra MHT CET PCB Result 2023




  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE MHT CET Result 2023: Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org


    Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org

  • 9:29 AM IST

    LIVE MHT CET Result 2023: Official Websites to Check Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results


    http://www.mahacet.org

    http://www.mahacet.in

    mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

    mahacet.org.




  • 9:28 AM IST

    LIVE MHT CET Result 2023: Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results Date And Time



    “MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result will be announced on 12-06-2023 on http://www.mahacet.org and
    http://www.mahacet.in websites at 11.00 am,” reads the official notification.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE MHT CET Result 2023: Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results Date And Time

    Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results Date And Time: June 12, 2023.
    Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results Date And Time: 11:00 AM

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE MHT CET Result 2023: Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Results Date And Time

    The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra is all set to announce the result for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test(MHT CET) examination, today, June 12, 2023.

