MHTCET 2020: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking postponement of Maharashtra Engineering Entrance Examination, MHT CET 2020. Also Read - Babri Mosque Demolition: Deadline For Verdict in Case Extended Till September 30

“We have allowed to conduct Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), how can we now stop exams in one state”, the top order said in its order. Also Read - Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: 'History Will Judge The Court For Having Let us Down,' Says Kapil Sibal

Earlier last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed the students’ petition seeking postponement of JEE and NEET. Also Read - Supreme Court Allows Jain Temples in Mumbai to Open For Last 2 Days of Festival; But, Relaxation Not For Ganesh Chaturthi

“There is no ground to interfere with policy decision. The postponement of the NEET/JEE will put the career of students in peril as the whole academic year is at stake”, said a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. The court had asserted that life cannot be put on hold due to COVID-19 crisis.