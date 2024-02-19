Home

MICAT 2 Result 2024 Declared at mica.ac.in; Direct Link, How to Check Scorecard

MICAT II Scorecard 2024 has been declared at mica.ac.in. Check direct link and step-by-step guide to check the scorecard.

MICAT 2 Result 2024: The Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad (MICA) on Monday declared the MICAT phase 2 results at mica.ac.in. All those candidates who have appeared for the Mudra Institute of Communications Admissions Test (MICAT) can access the MICAT II Scorecard by visiting the official website: mica.ac.in. To access the MICAT II Scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number/Login ID and password.

MICAT 2 Result 2024 Declared at mica.ac.in: How to Check Scorecard

In this article, we have provided a step-by-step guide for downloading the MICAT 2 Result.

Visit the official website: mica.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “ MICAT II Score Card.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number/Login ID and password.

Your MICAT II Scorecard will appear on the screen.

