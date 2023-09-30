Home

Education

Ministry of Communications Recruitment 2023: Apply For 39 posts At cgca.gov.in

Ministry of Communications Recruitment 2023: Apply For 39 posts At cgca.gov.in

In order to be eligible for the Ministry of Communication 2023, candidates should not be more than 56 years old as of the closing date of the receipt of the application.

Ranbir Kapoor Fees For Animal.

The Ministry of Communications has issued a total of 39 vacancies including 2 positions for PS Steno, 1 opening for Steno, 1 vacancy for AAO, 2 jobs for MTS, 12 openings for Lower Division Clerk, and 21 vacancies for Senior Accountant. The applications for the above mentioned posts will be accepted till October 31. Candidates can register for the available positions on the official website at cgca.gov.in. Once selected, applicants will be placed in the TEC headquarters at Khurshid Lal Bhawan, Janpath and New Delhi.

Trending Now

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Communications Recruitment 2023

Now, talking about the eligibility criteria mentioned for candidates applying for Ministry of Communications LDC Recruitment 2023, the applicant must not be above the age of 56 years as of the last date of accepting applications.

You may like to read

In addition to this, candidates should also hold a similar position in Central or State Govt Departments, Ministries, Autonomous Bodies, or PSUs.

Applicants can check out the official notification for the Ministry of Communications Recruitment 2023 here.

According to the official notification issued by the Ministry of Communications, in order to apply, candidates will have to submit their job applications along with their Curriculum Vitae and area of work interest. They will also have to submit a self-attested copy of the academic and experience certificate. Candidates are advised to send their applications before the deadline as any application will not be accepted after the last date.

What Is The Salary Bracket for Ministry of Communications Recruitment 2023?

The official notification published by the Ministry of Communications also mentioned the salary offered to the selected candidates. Selected applicants will be paid Rs 50000 every month on a pro-rata basis. It is also expected that there will be an increase of Rs 5000 in the second year.

The initial recruitment will be for a period of 1 year. The employment can be extended for another year in case the performance is found satisfactory by the PAC (Performance Appraisal Committee) and the competent authorities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES