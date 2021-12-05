DGDE Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: For the candidates who are looking for government jobs, here is a wonderful employment opportunity for you. The Defence Estate Organisation, Ministry of Defence, has invited applications from the eligible candidates for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Sub Divisional Officer Grade-II, and Hindi Typist. The notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated 4 to 10 Dec 2021. The deadline to submit the application form is January 15, 2022.Also Read - BFUHS Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1068 Paramedical Posts on bfuhs.ac.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

Vacancy Details Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply For Level 1, Level 2 Posts on rrccr.com Before Dec 20 | Check Details Here

A total of 97 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Apply For Various Posts on joinindianarmy.nic.in | Application Begins From Dec 6

Name of Posts and Number of Vacancies

Junior Hindi Translator: 7

Sub Divisional Officer Grade-II: 89

Hindi Typist: 1

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Hindi Translator: A candidate must have completed a Master’s Degree in Hindi/English or Hindi/English as compulsory/elective subject OR Bachelor’s Degree in Hindi/English or Hindi/English as compulsory/elective subject plus diploma/certificate in translation or 2 years of experience.

A candidate must have completed a Master’s Degree in Hindi/English or Hindi/English as compulsory/elective subject OR Bachelor’s Degree in Hindi/English or Hindi/English as compulsory/elective subject plus diploma/certificate in translation or 2 years of experience. Sub Divisional Officer Grade-II: A candidate must have passed Class 10th and Diploma/ Certificate in Surveying or Draftsman (Civil) of not less than 2 years.

A candidate must have passed Class 10th and Diploma/ Certificate in Surveying or Draftsman (Civil) of not less than 2 years. Hindi Typist: A candidate must have passed Class 10th. The speed of not less than 25 wpm in Typewriting.

Age Limit

Junior Hindi Translator: 18 to 30 years.

Sub Divisional Officer Grade-II: 18 to 27 years.

Hindi Typist: 18 to 27 years.

How to Apply

The candidates who are eligible can apply for the vacancies by sending their application by “Ordinary Post” in an envelope as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR HINDI TRANSLATOR/ SUB DIVISIONAL OFFICER, GRADE-11/ HINDI TYPIST and should be addressed to the “Principal Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, Near ECHS Polyclinic, Kondhwa Road, Pune (Maharashtra)-411040”.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay a sum of Rs 200 as an application form.