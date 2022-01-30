Ministry of Defence Transit Camp Recruitment 2022: The Ministry of Defence Transit Camp has released a short recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various Group C civilian posts. The recruitment notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated 29 January 2022.Also Read - IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies Notified For These Posts on iocl.com | Here's How to Apply

The application ends: within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Vacancy Details

A total of 41 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

MTS (Safaiwala): 10

Washerman: 3

Mess Waiter: 6

Masalchi: 2

Cook: 16

HouseKeeper: 2

Barber: 2

Ministry of Defence Transit Camp Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

MTS (Safaiwala): 10th passed

Washerman: 10th passed and must be able to wash Military/civilian clothes

Mess Waiter: 10th passed

Masalchi: 10th passed and should be conversant with the duty of Masalchi

Cook: 10th passed and knowledge of Indian Cooking and conversant in trade.

HouseKeeper: 10th passed

Barber: 10th passed and proficiency in Barber’s job

Ministry of Defence Transit Camp Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply, a candidate must be between 18 to 25 years.

How to Apply

Candidates are advised to go through the short notification issued on the Ministry of Defence Transit Camp.

