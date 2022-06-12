Internship 2022: The Ministry of Finance has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the internship scheme at the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs (MoF-DEA) at dea.gov.in. Candidates can apply online till June 16, 2022. As per the official notification, the role is open for Ph.D. or postgraduate students working on specific issues such as microeconomic management, economic reforms, capital markets, exchange management, and others.Also Read - RBSE 10th Result 2022 to Release Tomorrow at 3 PM: Know How To Check Scores Through SMS

Check Stipend Per Month

A post-graduate candidate will get token remuneration of Rs 10,000 per month. Meanwhile, a Ph.D. student will receive a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month.

Duration of Internship

As per the notification, the duration of the Internship maybe 3 to 6 months.

Eligibility Criteria

Outstanding Candidates pursuing post-graduation (session 2021-2023) or Ph.D. in economics/law/ finance/ or management from universities/ institutions ranked among the top 25 as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework. Also Read - WBJEE 2022 Result To Be Declared on June 17| Here's How to Check

Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the internship scheme can check the selection process through the official notification shared below: Also Read - Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2022 to Release Tomorrow; Check Steps to Download Marksheet

Certificate Of Internship

The Certificate will be issued to the Interns on satisfactory completion of their internship of not less than three months and submission of their report/ paper/ feedback/ attendance certificate duly certified by the Divisional Head.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 16, 2022, through the official website —dea.gov.in.