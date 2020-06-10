New Delhi: Class 12th board examinations have been postponed by the Mizoram government once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams will now be conducted from July 1, an official said. Also Read - Coronavirus: Mizoram Imposes 2-week Total Lockdown From June 9; Will Issue Guidelines Soon

The remaining class-12 examinations will now be held between July 1 and 3, according to a notification issued by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday.

As per the schedule, the examinations of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) for remaining subjects in arts, science and commerce streams were supposed to be conducted from June 16 after these were postponed in April.

The examinations were suspended in March due to the lockdown. The MBSE had, earlier, announced the resumption of the board examinations from April 22, which triggered stiff opposition from students citing various inconveniences amid the nationwide lockdown.

The authorities postponed it following an appeal by the central government to put on hold the examinations due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the compartmental examinations for class-10 will also be held on July 1, the notification said.