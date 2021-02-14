Mizoram MBSE HSLC Exam 2021: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has formally released the Mizoram 10th Exam 2021 timetable for the upcoming exams, as per the latest updates. According to the MBSE HSLC Routine 2021 released by the Mizoram board, the Class 10 Board Exams will commence on 1st April and continue until 15th April 2021. The candidates must note that following the completion of theory papers, the practical exams for Class 10 students would be held between 16th to 20th April 2021. Also Read - MBSE HSSLC Result 2018: Mizoram Board Class 12th Results Declared at mbse.edu.in

The students who are preparing for the examination can download the MBSE HSLC Routine 2021 for Class 10 students by logging onto the board’s official portal mbse.edu.in. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct link below through which the candidates can check the timetable. Also Read - mbse.edu.in MBSE Class 12th HSSLC Result 2017 Declared, check steps to check Mizoram Board Results online

CLICK HERE FOR Mizoram Board HSLC Exam Timetable Also Read - Mbse.edu.in Mizoram HSLC class 10th Board Results 2016 declared: How to check MBSE HSLC X result 2016 on official website

Important Details:

The Mizoram Board, Class 10 Board Exams theory papers for Mizoram Board students is scheduled to commence on 1st April 2021 with English subject and continue until 15th April 2021 when the final exam for Mathematics will be held.

The exam is to be held in the morning shift i.e. from 10 AM to 1 PM in the afternoon.

The practical exams for Science, Introductory Information Technology and Home Science would be held from 16th to 20th April 2021.

The detailed subject-wise theory paper routine is given in the table below:

Thursday, 1 April, 2021

English

Monday, 5 April, 2021

Social Science

Wednesday, 7 April, 2021

Home Science / IIT Theory / Civics and Economics / Commercial Studies

Friday, 9 April, 2021

Mizo / Alternative English / Hindi / Nepali / Bengali / Manipuri

Monday, 12 April, 2021

Science

Thursday, 15 April, 2021

Mathematics