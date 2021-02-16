MNS Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has released a notification for admission to 4 year B Sc. (Nursing) Course 2021. Interested female candidates can apply online on the official website of Indian Army recruitment – joinindianarmy.nic.in. On successful completion of 4 years of B Sc (Nursing) training, the women candidates will be given Permanent/Short Service Commission in the Military Nursing Service. Registrations for MNS Recruitment 2021 will open on February 17 and continue till March 10, 2021. Also Read - Army Recruitment Rally 2021: Check Posts, Selection Drive Dates, Age Criteria and Other Details

MNS Recruitment 2021: B Sc. (Nursing) Course Application Process Also Read - PM Modi Dedicates Made-in-India Arjun Battle Tank to Army in Chennai, Launches Infra Projects Worth Several Crores

Applicants who qualify the eligibility criteria for the course will be called for Indian Army Nursing Exam 2021, tentatively scheduled to be held in April. Indian Army Nursing Admit card will be made available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in by 3rd week of March 2021. Also Read - Good News: Satellite Phones For CRPF, CISF & Other Central Armed Police Forces in Remote Areas, Over 10 Lakh Employees to Benefit

MNS Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the Indian Army recruitment website – joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Officers entry apply/login’

Step 3: If you don’t have an account, click on register. Alternatively, click on login and use your username and password to apply.

Step 4: To register, fill in the required details and submit.

Step 5: You will receive an OTP on your mobile phone, fill it in the provided space and click on ‘Save’.

Step 6: Login using the same credentials and fill the application form as per the given steps.

MNS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed in the first attempt, Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or other equivalents (12 years) schooling with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany & Zoology) and English with minimum of 50% aggregate marks (General category marking). Candidates who will be appearing for the final year of qualifying examination during the current academic session may also apply provisionally.

Candidates will be evaluated for medical fitness as applicable by Commission in the Armed Forces. Only candidates born between October 1 1996 and 30 September 2004 can apply.

Selected candidates have to appear for Computer Based Examination (CBE) followed by an interview. On the basis of the CBE merit, candidates will be called for interview during June 2021.