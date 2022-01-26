Model School Admission 2022: The online registration portal for Model School and Excellence school’s Class 9 admission 2022-2023 has been activated by Madhya Pradesh School Education Department. The admission process has begun from today as of January 26, 2022.Also Read - HQ MIRC Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 45 Group C Posts | Details Inside

Parents of eligible candidates(Class 8 qualified) are advised to apply online at the official website, mponline.gov.in. Note, the last date to apply for the Class 9 admission is January 31, 2022. The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department(MPSE) will conduct the admission exam on March 13. The scheduled exam will begin from 9:45 AM and will end on 12:15 PM.

Model School Admission 2022: How to Apply

Visit the official website, mponline.gov.in.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given below to apply for admission.

Model School Admission 2022: Click Here to Apply

Enter all the necessary details to fill the application form.

Upload all the necessary scanned documents, signatures, and photos.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Save, download the form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Students applying for Class 9 admissions will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Madhya Pradesh School Education Department will provide the facility to edit the application forms from February 1 to February 5.