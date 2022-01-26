Model School Admission 2022: The online registration portal for Model School and Excellence school’s Class 9 admission 2022-2023 has been activated by Madhya Pradesh School Education Department. The admission process has begun from today as of January 26, 2022.Also Read - HQ MIRC Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 45 Group C Posts | Details Inside
Parents of eligible candidates(Class 8 qualified) are advised to apply online at the official website, mponline.gov.in. Note, the last date to apply for the Class 9 admission is January 31, 2022. The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department(MPSE) will conduct the admission exam on March 13. The scheduled exam will begin from 9:45 AM and will end on 12:15 PM.
Model School Admission 2022: How to Apply
- Visit the official website, mponline.gov.in.
- Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given below to apply for admission.
Model School Admission 2022: Click Here to Apply
- Enter all the necessary details to fill the application form.
- Upload all the necessary scanned documents, signatures, and photos.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
- Save, download the form for future reference.
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference.
Students applying for Class 9 admissions will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Madhya Pradesh School Education Department will provide the facility to edit the application forms from February 1 to February 5.