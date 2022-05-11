New Delhi: As blistering heat sizzles part of the country, the Ministry of Education on Wednesday released fresh guidelines for schools. According to the order issued by the ministry, schools have been asked to relax uniforms, and modify school timings, among other regulations.Also Read - Viral Video: Wedding Guests Get Desi Jugaad For AC As a Cool Welcome, Netizens Are Amused. Watch

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted fresh heatwave spell in Delhi from May 13 (Friday). The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station in the national capital is predicted to touch the 43-degrees Celsius mark on May 12.

According to the weather department, the temperature in Delhi may soar to 44 degrees Celsius, in Delhi.

Here are the Guidelines Released by the Education Ministry

Schools may relax norms about uniforms

Canvas shoes may be allowed instead of leather ones.

Schools should ensure that fans are functional

Schools may arrange for power backup

Revise school timings, and restrict outdoor activities

Stock ORS and glucose sachets, and constantly motivate children

Closing schools due to the heatwave is not an option as offline classes have started from the new session

To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier directed officials to take steps to reduce deaths due to heat waves and fires, adding that response time to such incidents should be minimal.

He had chaired a review meeting on preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness Delhi, Modi called for regular fire safety audits of hospitals in view of rising temperatures and taking steps to reduce vulnerability of forests against fire hazards.

PM Modi called upon the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to develop its deployment plan in flood-affected states. “Active use of social media for sensitization of communities has to be widely adopted,” the Prime Minister said according to the statement.