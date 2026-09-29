Modi government takes major step, decides to conduct JEE, NEET and several other entrance exams twice a year

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has prepared a draft proposal with an aim to reduce the students’ dependence on coaching institutes while preparing for entrance examinations such as JEE, NEET and CUET. The draft suggests conducting these examinations at least twice a year and providing special training to school teachers so that they can prepare students specifically for competitive examinations.
Except for JEE Main, NEET and CUET are currently conducted only once a year.
According to a Dainik Jagran report, the Ministry of Education, which is working to reduce students’ dependence on coaching institutes while preparing for entrance examinations such as JEE, NEET and CUET, has prepared a draft proposal.
The report further adds that the draft suggests conducting these examinations at least twice a year and providing special training to school teachers so that they can prepare students specifically for competitive examinations. It is important to note that except for JEE Main, NEET and CUET are currently conducted only once a year.
The National Testing Agency, which recently moved its operations to a new office following a huge controversy over NEET paper leak and administrative lapses, will now be guarded by CISF to ensure foolproof arrangements in the “confidential areas” on its premises, officials said.
The move comes in the wake of the question paper leak of medical entrance exam NEET-UG earlier this year, which had sparked nationwide student protests and led to the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
A day after Pradhan’s resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the constitution of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to make the exam system leakproof. The panel is yet to submit its report.
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