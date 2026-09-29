Modi government takes major step, decides to conduct JEE, NEET and several other entrance exams twice a year

Sharing the details, the official said 39 CISF personnel have been deployed who will be responsible for security, appropriate access-control and screening measures, including frisking using X-ray baggage screening machine and Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs).

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New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has prepared a draft proposal with an aim to reduce the students’ dependence on coaching institutes while preparing for entrance examinations such as JEE, NEET and CUET. The draft suggests conducting these examinations at least twice a year and providing special training to school teachers so that they can prepare students specifically for competitive examinations.

Except for JEE Main, NEET and CUET are currently conducted only once a year.

Entrance Exams to Be Held Twice a Year

According to a Dainik Jagran report, the Ministry of Education, which is working to reduce students’ dependence on coaching institutes while preparing for entrance examinations such as JEE, NEET and CUET, has prepared a draft proposal.

The report further adds that the draft suggests conducting these examinations at least twice a year and providing special training to school teachers so that they can prepare students specifically for competitive examinations. It is important to note that except for JEE Main, NEET and CUET are currently conducted only once a year.

Here are some of the key details:

To reduce students’ dependence on coaching institutes, the Ministry of Education had constituted a nine-member committee in June 2025

The committee is constituted under the chairmanship of Vinod Joshi, who was then the Higher Education Secretary.

Vinod Joshi is no longer in the post

Joshi had prepared a draft related to the issue before leaving the position and shared it with experts for their final feedback.

Among the other issues highlighted in the draft is a proposal to review the difficulty level of question papers for competitive examinations afresh.

At present, students often complain that some questions in the examinations were either outside the prescribed syllabus or significantly more difficult than what would be expected at the Class 12 level.

In view of this, the committee has suggested in the draft that the issue should be reviewed afresh.

NEET paper leak impact: CISF to guard NTA premises

The National Testing Agency, which recently moved its operations to a new office following a huge controversy over NEET paper leak and administrative lapses, will now be guarded by CISF to ensure foolproof arrangements in the “confidential areas” on its premises, officials said.

The move comes in the wake of the question paper leak of medical entrance exam NEET-UG earlier this year, which had sparked nationwide student protests and led to the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A day after Pradhan’s resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the constitution of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to make the exam system leakproof. The panel is yet to submit its report.