More Than 700 Eklavya Model Residential Schools To Benefit Over 3 Lakh ST Students

On Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, government announced establishment of more than 700 schools for benefit of over 3.5 lakh ST students and development of tribal education.

Around 740 Eklavya Model Schools to be establised across the country. (PC: Ministry of Tribal Affairs)

New Delhi: On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the central government has announced establishment of around 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools which will benefit over 3.5 lakh Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in the country. “Every block with more than 50 per cent tribal population and at least 20,000 ST persons to have an EMRS,” read the Ministry of Tribal Affairs statement.

The government will provide financial assistance for the enhancement of tribal education. At present, over 1.05 lakh students are studying in 392 Eklavya Model Residential schools. “Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being established to impart quality education, with an emphasis on the holistic development of tribal students living in remote blocks across the country,” the ministry said.

To increase the staff strength, the ministry will partner with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Microsoft India, ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MDSE), Khadii and Village Industries Commission, Art of Living, IAPT for capacity building of staff.

The ministry is also setting up Centre of Excellence for sports and the National Tribal Research Institute. “Tribal Research Institutes are engaged in research for making policy for the development of tribal and tribal areas. The Ministry has prepared a digital repository of research undertaken by TRIS,” it said.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is being celebrated on November 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda.